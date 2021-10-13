InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 461.3% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IHT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 95,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,088. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

