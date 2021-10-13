Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,855,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $135,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

