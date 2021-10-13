1,916 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.48 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

