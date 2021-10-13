Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.01

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.01 and last traded at $131.87, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,607.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

