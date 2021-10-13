Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.01

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.01 and last traded at $131.87, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.36.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,607.72 and a beta of 0.28.
In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
