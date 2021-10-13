Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 143,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. 50,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.