Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh Purchases 4,560,480 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh acquired 4,560,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$3,671,186.40 ($2,622,276.00).
The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46.
Finbar Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.