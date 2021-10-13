Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh Purchases 4,560,480 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh acquired 4,560,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$3,671,186.40 ($2,622,276.00).

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

