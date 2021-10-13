California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.69% of VeriSign worth $176,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $204.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.29. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $4,321,415. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

