Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,279,542 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 401,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $164,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

