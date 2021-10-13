Truist Securities Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $190.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Securities from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMED. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Shares of AMED traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.39. 4,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,581. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average is $230.59.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

