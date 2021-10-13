Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$197.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$191.49.

IFC traded down C$1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$164.19. 80,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$171.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$178.28. The company has a market cap of C$28.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

