Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT Lowered to $18.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

RDUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

