General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 661.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. 291,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,574,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

