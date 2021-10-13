Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 188.5% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. 138,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,324,665. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

