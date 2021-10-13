Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,359,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after acquiring an additional 73,211 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 799,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 744,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 425,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,907 shares during the last quarter.

BAB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,514. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

