Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after buying an additional 58,064 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 296,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

