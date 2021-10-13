Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. 14,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,844. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,672.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

