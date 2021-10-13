Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

