Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

Perficient stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,725. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $125.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Perficient by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

