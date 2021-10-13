Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. 294,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,226,172. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

