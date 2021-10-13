Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 165,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,294,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

