Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fortive by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 304,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

