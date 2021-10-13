Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,636 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software stock opened at $238.02 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.73.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,783 shares of company stock worth $38,565,550 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

