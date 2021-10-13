Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $419,000 in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,407 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 215,309 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 398,223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,430,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

