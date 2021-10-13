Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.55 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $9.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,392,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,290,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $50.26 on Friday. Olin has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

