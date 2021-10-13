Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,575.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.22.

DPZ stock opened at $480.05 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

