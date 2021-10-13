Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. Semtech posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,476 shares of company stock worth $2,824,270. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

