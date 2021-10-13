Lincoln National Corp Acquires 3,047 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.