Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 78.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Moderna by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Moderna by 45.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $311.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.79. The company has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,921,880. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

