Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

