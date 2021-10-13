InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,026. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. InMode has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in InMode by 83.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in InMode by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.