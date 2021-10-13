IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $615.91 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.68 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $663.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

