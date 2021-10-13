Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 2.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 860,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TALO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,589,000 after purchasing an additional 206,599 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 169.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

