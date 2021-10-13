Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,428,000 after purchasing an additional 261,942 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,742,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 117,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. 19,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,396. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.42 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

