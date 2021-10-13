CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 867.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383,519 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $107,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.27. 1,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,035. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.