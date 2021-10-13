APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 30,400 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.49% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $119,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 332,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $157.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $158.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.