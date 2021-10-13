APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 75,058 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,058 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.39% of Trane Technologies worth $142,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.00. 3,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

