Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,419,000 after buying an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after buying an additional 378,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.