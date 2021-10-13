United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.07. 5,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

