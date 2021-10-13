Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 5,584 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $58,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

