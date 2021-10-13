180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after acquiring an additional 434,490 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 772,712 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $104.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

