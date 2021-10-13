Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,111 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Delta Air Lines worth $171,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.