Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 147,880 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,880 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $179,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $122,802,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,860,000 after purchasing an additional 444,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.30.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

