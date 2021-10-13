Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

NYSE:NOC opened at $390.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.96 and its 200-day moving average is $360.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $396.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

