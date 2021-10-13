WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

