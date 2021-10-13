Jefferies Financial Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $875.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $690.00 to $875.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.91.

Shares of HUBS traded up $23.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $781.56. 5,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $678.71 and its 200 day moving average is $585.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $814.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

