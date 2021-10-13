Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 22,511 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 74,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,358. The company has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.