Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,014 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $26.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $862.31. 8,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,185. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $895.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $866.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

