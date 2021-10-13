Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,554,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 247,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000.

NYSEARCA FLGB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. 14,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,966. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

