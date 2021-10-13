Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 438 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after buying an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $158.66. 8,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

