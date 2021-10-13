APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 543,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,977 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $167,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $339.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

